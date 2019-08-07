Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janelle LaBarre "Nell" Pfister. View Sign Service Information Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux 821 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux , LA 70301 (985)-447-9041 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Anne Catholic Church Napoleonville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Anne Catholic Church Napoleonville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janelle "Nell" LaBarre Pfister, 63, a native of Napoleonville, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was "THE BEST EVER" mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Her positive outlook on life, strong faith, uncrushable spirit, courage, strength, determination, and love for others were only a few of the many qualities that made her unforgettable and loved by all who crossed her path. Janelle was proud of her 30 year career as a registered nurse during which she touched the lives of many. She is survived by her children, Lauren Mercier (Steven) , Maria Pfister; grandchildren, James Mercier, Grant Allen; sisters Laurette Simmons, Lisa Borne, Renee Simoneaux; brother, Floyd LaBarre Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Jocelyn LaBarre. A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9-11 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the church cemetery. Janelle's family would like to thank Dr. Castine, Dr. Maronge, Dr. Wang, and the staffs of Pennington Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice for their devoted and skilled care. We send a special thanks to her dedicated caregivers Birdie Tingle, Carla Borne, as well as the many friends and family who helped her along the way. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ( ). Janelle "Nell" LaBarre Pfister, 63, a native of Napoleonville, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was "THE BEST EVER" mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Her positive outlook on life, strong faith, uncrushable spirit, courage, strength, determination, and love for others were only a few of the many qualities that made her unforgettable and loved by all who crossed her path. Janelle was proud of her 30 year career as a registered nurse during which she touched the lives of many. She is survived by her children, Lauren Mercier (Steven) , Maria Pfister; grandchildren, James Mercier, Grant Allen; sisters Laurette Simmons, Lisa Borne, Renee Simoneaux; brother, Floyd LaBarre Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Jocelyn LaBarre. A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9-11 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the church cemetery. Janelle's family would like to thank Dr. Castine, Dr. Maronge, Dr. Wang, and the staffs of Pennington Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice for their devoted and skilled care. We send a special thanks to her dedicated caregivers Birdie Tingle, Carla Borne, as well as the many friends and family who helped her along the way. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ( ). Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.