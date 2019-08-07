Janelle "Nell" LaBarre Pfister, 63, a native of Napoleonville, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was "THE BEST EVER" mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Her positive outlook on life, strong faith, uncrushable spirit, courage, strength, determination, and love for others were only a few of the many qualities that made her unforgettable and loved by all who crossed her path. Janelle was proud of her 30 year career as a registered nurse during which she touched the lives of many. She is survived by her children, Lauren Mercier (Steven) , Maria Pfister; grandchildren, James Mercier, Grant Allen; sisters Laurette Simmons, Lisa Borne, Renee Simoneaux; brother, Floyd LaBarre Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Jocelyn LaBarre. A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9-11 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the church cemetery. Janelle's family would like to thank Dr. Castine, Dr. Maronge, Dr. Wang, and the staffs of Pennington Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice for their devoted and skilled care. We send a special thanks to her dedicated caregivers Birdie Tingle, Carla Borne, as well as the many friends and family who helped her along the way. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ().
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019