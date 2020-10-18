It is with deep sadness that the family of Janelle Lenora Davis Heatly announces her passing on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Grace Health and Rehabilitation Center in Slaughter, LA. Janelle was born on October 8, 1935 in Baton Rouge, LA to the union of Leonard Davis Sr. and Dorthal Vincent. She graduated from Southern University Laboratory High School in 1953 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Southern University in 1962. For over 25 years, she was employed as a teacher of Mathematics at Louisiana Training Institute for Boys. Janelle was a member of Donaldson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and later became a member of Faith Chapel Church of God, both of Baton Rouge, where she selflessly gave of her time and service. She was also a member of Sister Network Incorporated. Janelle was a kind and giving person and will be greatly missed by her loved ones and friends. She is survived by daughters, Cheryl (Larry) Scott of Baton Rouge; Karen (Jerry Sr.) Williams of Zachary; Doreen (Terral) Holmes of Bowling Green, KY; son, Alvin (Christina) Williams, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; stepdaughter, Catherine White; stepsons, Irvin (Flora) Heatly, II; Gary Heatly all of Baton Rouge; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. She also leaves to mourn two sisters, Carol Barefield of Atlanta, GA and Jo Lynette (Ernest) Johnson of Baton Rouge; sister-in-law, Lillie Lang, Mildered Gipson and Jacqueline (Charles) Brown all of Baton Rouge; Yvonne Davis of Huntington Beach, CA and Myrna Baston of San Pablo, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Irvin Heatly, Jr.; her parents; sister, Shirley Davis and brother, Leonard Davis, Jr. Special thanks to the Grace Health and Rehabilitation Center staff for their tender and loving care given to "Mom Nelle". Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4pm to 5pm at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home (9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge). Private service will be held on October 21, 2020 at Faith Chapel Church of God of Baton Rouge conducted by Rev. Dr. Bartholomew M Riggins.

