A native of Walker, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, Janelle Dixon passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 55 years. Visitation will be held at Victory Baptist Church, 31449 N. Corbin Rd., Walker LA 70785, from 10:00 am until funeral service at 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Interment will be at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by daughters, Catherine "Casey" Williams and husband Dusty, and Danielle Dixon Turner and husband Bull; son, Steven Dixon and fiance' Bailee Klein; mother, Sylvia Perkins Reine; sister, Robyn Reine Martin and wife Brandy; brother, Robert "Hoss" Reine and wife Michelle; 4 grandchildren, Colt Turner, Cimber Turner, Eli Dixon and Berkleigh Dixon; husband, Jeffrey W. Dixon and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert "Bobby" Reine. In lieu of flowers, to place memorial contributions in her memory, please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/janelle-jan-reine-dixon. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, Walker, La. 225-644-9683 www.churchfuneralservices.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020