Janet A. "Granny" Bourgeois
God saw that I was getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around me and whispered, "Come home with me." I took his hand when I heard him call, I turned my back and left you all. If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy. So grieve a while for me if you must, then let your grief be comforted with trust. You must not tie yourselves to me with tears, but you must thank God that we had so many years. And then, when you must come this way too, I'll greet you with a smile knowing that the Lord has "Welcomed You." Janet A. "Granny" Bourgeois, a native of Whitehall, LA and a lifelong resident of Gonzales, LA, passed away August 21, 2020 at the age of 75 in Gonzales, LA. A memorial gathering will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm. Mrs. Bourgeois is survived by her son, Neil A. Bourgeois, Sr. and wife Gilda; grandchildren, Shauntell Berteau and husband Micah, Jerrika Bourgeois, Neil A. Bourgeois, Jr., Cody Bourgeois; great-grandchildren, Abbie, Brady and Cameron; brothers, Leland Anderson and wife Rene and their children Cloe and Maddison, Harold Anderson Jr. and wife Lynette and his children Duane Darla and Therese. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Joseph Anderson, Sr. and Shirley Hoover Anderson; son, Marty Joseph Bourgeois and daughter, Trista A. "Wick" Bourgeois. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
