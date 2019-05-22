Mrs. Janet Ayo Curtis passed away at her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 57. Janet was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Gloria and Henry Ayo, Sr. on July 12, 1961. She was a 1979 graduate of Capital High School. She worked as an Insurance Compliance Technician for the Louisiana Department of Insurance for 14 years. Janet enjoyed shopping, fishing, dancing, watching football and cooking. Janet is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Brittany (Mindy); son, Bryant (Taegier); granddaughter, Serenity Faith Marie Smith; two sisters, Juanita (Ronald) and Tangela (Andre'); two brothers, Henry, Jr. (Connie) and Ray (Debra); an honorary sister, LaQuette Brown; Godchildren, April Davis and Robert Higginbotham, III and a host of family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Gloria and Henry Ayo, Sr.; sister, Rosetta Ayo; brother, Curtis Ayo and her granddaughter, Kyliee A. Smith. Relatives and friends of the family, pastors, and parishioners of Star Hill Baptist Church, Capital High graduating class of 1979 and employees of Louisiana Department of Insurance are invited to attend a Visitation from 8:00 am until Religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, May 24, 2019. Pastor Lynwood C. Spell, Officiating. Interment Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 24, 2019