On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Janet Clay Tunstall of Ventress, LA passed away at the age of 73. Janet was predeceased by her parents, Rufus and Janice Clay of Bogalusa, LA, and her husband, William Peyton Tunstall. She is survived by her children (Chris (Dina) Tunstall, Angela (Paul) Aucoin, Molly (Bruce) Cronlund, Mickey (Kristi) Tunstall, Shannon Pusateri, Salina (Eric) Keller, Kerri (Tanner) Pourciau, and Peyton Tunstall), her grandchildren (Dustin Tunstall, Matthew Paul (Brittney) Aucoin, Devin Tunstall, Elise (Pat) McGuckin, Clay Cronlund, Derek Cronlund, Remy Tunstall, Hailey Marrionneaux, AJ Pusateri, Gabriel Meece, Wyatt Tunstall, Caroline Marrionneaux, Amanda Pusateri, A'Meilly Tunstall, and William Tunstall III), and her great-grandchildren (Connor Paul Aucoin, Chloe Aucoin, Baylor Tunstall and Leland McGuckin). Janet's household was always filled with love, delicious food, and a great many books that she loved to read. She never met a craft sale or a thrift shop she didn't like, and because of her passion for finding new uses for discarded objects, she was drawn to her ultimate calling as the manager of the St. Paul DeVincent Society Thrift Store in New Roads, Louisiana. Ever devoted to sorting, pricing, and organizing tons of gently used hand-me-downs, she also loved socializing with and helping her co-workers provide a much appreciated retail option for her community. If you ever needed to find Janet, she could inevitably be found somewhere in the back of that store making order from chaos. A funeral service will be held Saturday November 28 from 11 am to 2 pm at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, Louisiana. The family encourages that a donation be made to St. Vincent DePaul or your favorite charity
in her name in lieu of flowers.