Janet D. Alleman passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 68. She was a retired Social Worker with the State of Louisiana; resident and native of Port Allen, La. A memorial visitation will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5 to 8pm. She is survived by her sons, Jason and Jared Foreman; brothers, Jeffrey D. and Barry J. Alleman; niece, Angie Alleman Welch; nephew, Kevin Alleman; cousin, Cheryl Ann Braud; and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Cleve and Mae Belle Felps Alleman; ex-husband, Jim Foreman; and sister in law, Johna Alleman. Janet was a 1969 graduate of Port Allen High School; she continued her education at LSU before transferring to University of Arkansas where she earned her Bachelor Degree. She loved animals, her pets and enjoyed drawing and painting in her spare time. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019