Janet D. Pepperman joined her Lord and family on March 9, 2020, at the age of 82. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard W. Pepperman; parents Danetta and Louis Dittmann; siblings Joseph, Helen (Honey), Rose, Ruth, Laura and Robert. Janet is survived by her children Joan L. Carrone (Richard), Edwin K. Legnon (Darlene) and Heidi J. Pepperman; grandchildren Melissa C. Bell (James), Michael C. Carrone, Jonathan Landry (Nicole) and Michelle Landry (Lacey); great-grandchildren Bethany Ford, Emily Borg, Rachel Borg, Hannah Borg, John Borg, Zoe Bell and August Bell; great-great granddaughter Kenna Ford; beloved grand dogs Katie, Macie, Peanut, Mia, Skye Bleu and Tristan. She enjoyed her position at Easter Seal Society and was a faithful advocate for other polio survivors. Janet will be fondly remembered as a devoted mother with a generous spirit. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana 70124 on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00am. Visitation will begin at 9:00am. Interment will be private. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020