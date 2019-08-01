Janet Spillman, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 68. She is survived by her daughter, Penny Boudreaux and husband Russell; grandson, Zachary Boudreaux; sister, Wanda Shepherd and husband Gordon; sisters-in-law, Patty Rives and husband Gene, and Nan Nakos (Rick); brother-in-law, Bill Spillman; nephews and nieces, Joshua Johnson (Nikki), Andy Shepherd (Carla), Matthew Nakos (Jessica), Trey Rives (Vanessa), Trent Rives (India), Adam Rives (Misty), Chris Johnson (Victoria), and Haylee Shepherd; numerous great-nieces and nephews; honorary grandchildren, Victoria Lee and Davis Carlin; and family friend, Juanetta Hebert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Spillman; grandchildren, Olivia Renee, Ashley Lynn, Rosemary Elizabeth, and John Gregory Boudreaux; parents, Julius "J.B." and Joyce Harrison; mother-and father-in-law, Edward and Nan Spillman; and sister, Julie Harrison. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. celebrated by Pastors Fred A. Malone, Mitch Axsom, and Tom Hicks. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Clinton, LA or Hospice of Baton Rouge. Special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Baton Rouge especially Julie, Karen, Todd, and to volunteer Becky.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019