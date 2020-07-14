Janet Landry Heroman was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. Born February 21, 1924, she died at her home, at the age of 96, on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School. She attended LSU, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega, and was honored recently as a 75 year member. She was a lifelong member of St. James Episcopal Church, was a "lioness" in the Lion's Club, and volunteered for many years at The School for the Blind, and for the Children's Miracle Network. She married William J. "Billy" Heroman on August 9, 1944. They were happily married for almost 74 years. Once married, Billy was quickly sent overseas to fight in World War II, and was captured in December, 1944 at The Battle of the Bulge. For many weeks, Janet did not know if Billy was alive or dead, finding out he was a POW when the mailman brought the news. She is survived by her three sons, Buzzy and wife, Susie, Ted and wife, Cate, and Rickey and wife, Debbie, and her son-in-law, Pat McBride. Her grandchildren include: Jan McBride Sumrall and husband, Herb Jr.; Amy McBride Kurtz and husband, Christian; Todd McBride and wife, Marcie; Bill Heroman and wife, Sarah of Arlington, TX; Ben Heroman and wife, Adria; Robert Heroman and wife, Sarah; Kelly Heroman Wood and husband, John; Curtis Heroman and wife, Laura; Kelley Heroman Buzzell and husband, John Ross; and Cammie Beatrice Heroman of New Orleans. She had 20 great grandchildren: Anna Grace and Mary Beth Kurtz; Edward and Quentin McBride; Bo Heroman and wife, Sandra of Fort Worth, TX, Emma Heroman of Arlington, TX; Towns, Clint, Mary Cate, William, Claire, Millie and John Robert Heroman; Lucy Bea and John Isaac Wood; Samantha and Charlie Heroman; and Billy Van, Mary Taylor and Jack Brian Buzzell. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. "Billy" Heroman, her daughter, Cyril Ann Heroman McBride, her brother, Cyril Joseph Landry, Jr. and her parents, Beatrice and Cyril Joseph Landry. Janet loved LSU and especially all LSU sports. She loved chocolate, seafood and being at their home in Pass Christian, Mississippi. She was a wonderful wife and mother---loving, patient and kind to everyone who knew her. Due to COVID-19, a family-only service will be held on Friday, July 17th at 11:00 a.m., with the burial at Roselawn Cemetery immediately following the service. Pallbearers include Todd McBride, Ben Heroman, Robert Heroman, Curtis Heroman, and Christian Kurtz with Herb Sumrall and Bill Heroman serving as honorary pallbearers. A special thanks go to her compassionate caregivers: Lisa Morris, Evangeline Brown, Wanda Landry, and Tawanda Franklin.

