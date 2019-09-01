Janet Lanier Jackson, "Granna", a resident of St. Francisville, LA, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was retired, after working for almost thirty years for Royal Nissan as a bookkeeper. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10am until funeral services at 12 noon. Burial will be at Azalea Rest Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters: Bridgett Kelly Giles of St. Francisville; Brittany Giles LeBlanc and her husband Keith of Washington, LA; one sister, Linda Jackson Neal and her husband Dave of Harrisonburg, LA; one brother, David Howell Jackson and his wife Regina C. Jackson of Branson, MO; brother-in-law Oscar Patrick Vince; six grandchildren: Gavin G. Isaacson, Dawson K. Decker, Ryann S. Decker, Olivia F. LeBlanc, Zachary K. LeBlanc, and Sawyer P. LeBlanc. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Virginia Jackson Vince and Debbie Jackson; and her parents, Howell and Dorothy Jackson. Pallbearers will be Gavin Isaacson, Cole Neal, Levi Neal, Will Neal, Tate Neal, Beau Jackson, Bradley Jackson, Zachary LeBlanc, and Keith LeBlanc. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019