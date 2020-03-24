Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Marie Davison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Marie Davison, 83, of Baton Rouge passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. A private service will be held Thursday, March 26 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. She will always be remembered as a loving mom, Granny, and G-Granny. She leaves behind many memories that her loved ones will forever hold dear. She was loyal, strong, and beautiful inside and out. With her sense of humor she left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She is survived by son, Michael Amoroso and wife Marcia, son Nicholas Amoroso and wife Kelly, daughter Ramona LeBeouf and husband Collins, daughter-in-law Diane Amoroso, sisters Barbara Cazes and Carole Almond, grandchildren Jason LeBeouf (Sarah), Amy Kirby, Kristen Coburn (Aaron), Adam Amoroso (Ashleigh), Meagan Cotten (Michael), Nicholas Amoroso (Calli), great grandbabies Jackson, Kennedy, Colton, Gabriel, Grace, Brock, Aubrey, Gloria, Baylor, Sunny, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Preceded in death by her son, John David Amoroso and parents Clyde and Zeta Davison. The family would like to say a special Thank You to Mrs. Sharon, Mrs. Ivie, Mrs. Catherine, Tia, Betsy and all of the staff, caregivers, and residents at Harvest Manor Nursing Home for their love and care. "I love you a bushel and a peck, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck"

