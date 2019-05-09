Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Marie McGehee Dozier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Marie McGehee Dozier, age 82 passed away December 24, 2018 at her residence in Boerne, Texas. She was born in Liberty Mississippi on June 14, 1936. Mrs. Dozier was a homemaker and avid supporter of her husband's military career. Mrs. Dozier was a longtime volunteer with the Air Force Officer's Wives' Club and other activities in her community and church. She was preceded in death by her husband Lt. Col. (ret.) James Carroll Dozier, age 75. James passed away October 10, 2007 after a long battle with cancer. James was a distinguished military officer serving 29 years in the United States Air Force. He was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on September 9, 1932. Janet and James were married in 1954. They met in Sunday School at Monte Sano Presbyterian Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They both were graduates of Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. James was a graduate of Louisiana State University and Golden Gate University. They were preceded in death by their parents, James Marion McGehee and Irene Causey McGehee and Eurie Ausbon Dozier and Lena Carroll Dozier. James and Janet are survived by three daughters, Kay Dozier Harper and husband Kenneth Harper, Suzanne Dozier Travenski and husband J. Scott Travenski, and Linda Lea Dozier and husband Jim Castrellon. Their grandchildren are James Dozier, Amy Harper Atkins, Scott Harper and Ashley Walker. Their great-grandchildren are Lillie Peck, Clara Harper and Grady Walker. Other relatives are Janet's brother John Clinton McGehee and wife Carol McGehee and James's sister Mary Dozier Bartus. Services are to be held on Monday, May 13 at the Liberty Cemetery in Liberty, Mississippi. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in memorial to the or to the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites LSU Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.