Janette Bellard Partin died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was 73 years old and was a Bus Driver for Zachary Community Schools and was retired from the United States Postal Service. Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 8:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Burial will be in Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. She is survived by her children, James Herby Bellard, Wendy Bellard Archer and Martha Doyle. A sister, Leola Fontenot and husband, Johnny and 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a son, Mickey Bellard, parents, Henry and Armoza Vidrine and a sister, Betty Lee. Share sympathies condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019