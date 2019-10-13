Guest Book View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Graveside service 12:00 PM False River Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Janette Mullen Perry, a native of Maringouin, La. and resident of Oscar, La., she passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads at the age of 80. She is survived by her daughters, Valerie Nicosia Vilce and husband Wilson of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Nancy Nicosia Pourciau and husband Warren of Ventress, La.; grandchildren, Zachary Warren Pourciau, Madeline Claire Tarter and husband Talon; Sisters, Gloria Beran, Larry June Blanchard, Dorothy Estess. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Santa (Bubbie) Nicosia and Spencer (Bo) Perry; sisters, Betty Gibbs, Frances Meadors; brothers, Pat Mullen, Jimmy Mullen and Buddy Mullen; granddaughter, Morgan Elizabeth Pourciau. A graveside service will be held at False River Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be Steve Boudreaux, Mark Couch, Doug Fulmer, Warren Pourciau, Jr., Talon Tarter and Dennis Wolf. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ashton Bellelo and Zachary Pourciau. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church New Roads Piano Fund. We are grateful for the compassionate care extended to our family by PCGH. PC Hospice, Dr. Bordelon and many other friends and family. Philippians 4:19 "But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus." Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019

