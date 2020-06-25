Janice Ann Antoine was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, born into the unity of the late Willie Mcgee and Etta Mae Cosey on July 22, 1942. She was accepted into the presence of her Savior and wrapped in his unchanging arm on June 21, 2020 at 3:00 pm at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Janice Ann Antoine was a dedicated homemaker and also a domestic worker for many years where she devoted a lot of her time and showered her outgoing potential and love for others. Janice Ann Antoine was preceded in death by her father Willie Mcghee, and mother Etta Mae Cosey, her husband Freddie Antoine and her son Michael R. Mcghee. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter Gwendolyn Mcgee, two sons, Thomas (Vanessa) Mcghee and Roderick Mcghee, all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, seven grandchildren, Allissa, Ashawnta, Nikita, Theron, Roneshia, Terell and Cassie, seventeen great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and relatives.

