Janice Batiste departed this life on Monday, October 5, 2020, at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 74 and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Moses Baptist Church from 9:00am to religious services at 10:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.