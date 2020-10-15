1/1
Janice Batiste
Janice Batiste departed this life on Monday, October 5, 2020, at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 74 and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Moses Baptist Church from 9:00am to religious services at 10:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
OCT
17
Service
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

October 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. Praying that God gives you the strength to endure this trial.
Rest in Heavenly Peace, Janice!
Joyce Shanklin
Acquaintance
October 14, 2020
Melisa Dencausse
October 14, 2020
Avery nice lady - A friend for many years - MAY SHE REST IN PEACE - GOD BLESS
Tommy Naquin (Mailman )
Friend
