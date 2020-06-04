Janice Benton Scivicque passed away at 6:18 PM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at House of Grace in Denham Springs at the age of 88. She was a native and resident of Denham Springs. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Denham Springs Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM conducted by Dr. Leo Miller. Burial will be at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Pat G. Scivicque; daughters and sons-in-law, Ann and Mike Harris and Lyn and Hardie Rancher; son, Ron Scivicque; grandchildren, Alysha Leonard and husband Adam, Blake Harris, Cody Scivicque and Maddie Scivicque; great-grandchildren, Jodee Kent, Jaden Kent, Kate Leonard, Hadley Leonard and Parker Leonard; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Benton. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Bob" Benton and Lois Tucker Benton; sisters, Dot Colvin and Bobbye Allen; brother, Tut Benton; grandson, Kevin Michael Harris. Pallbearers will be Blake Harris, Jodee Kent, Jaden Kent, Hardie Rancher, Adam Leonard, Jim Benton, Don Allen and Roy Zachary. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Harris, Bill Stegall, Ron Scivicque, Cody Scivicque, Donald Hood and Elgene Hood. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Denham Springs, a member of the Denham Springs Garden Club, and was a Pink Lady at Dixon Memorial Hospital. The family would like to extend a special thank you to The House of Grace and to Audubon Hospice. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements 225-644-9683.

