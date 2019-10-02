Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Carol Albritton Brashier, devoted mother, and adoring wife passed away peacefully at her home in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, September 25th. She is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart Douglas Roy Brashier and sons Craig, Crisman and Kevin McClain along with 7 grandchildren. Also, she leaves 2 loving step-daughters and their families. Janice was born on March 22, 1939, in Olive Branch in East Feliciana Parish to Ruth Stott and Wilton Rivers Albritton. She held fond memories of learning to drive the old Willys Jeep around their family farm. After high school, she went on to LSU where she was a Phi Mu sorority member and voted a class "Sweetheart". While there she met the father of her children, the late R. Scott McClain. After moving their young family to Lake Charles, Janice became active in social organizations such as the Krewe of Mystic and Junior League while being a mother of 3 active boys. Her real love was design, style, and fashion. First with antiques and home decoration and then apparel. The interest lead to owning Hudson Bay Clothing with her sons. She loved going to the apparel markets and working on store displays and she loved meeting and talking to people. It is easy to say that everyone that met Janice loved her. We will miss you dearly Janice. May you rest in peace. The family wishes to thank The Hospice of Baton Rouge, The Butterfly Wing and First United Methodist of Baton Rouge where she was a long-time member. Services to be held Saturday, October 5th at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge with visitation from 10 – 12, service at noon with a reception immediately after. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019

