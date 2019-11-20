Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Carter Fruge. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Memorial service 11:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home & Cemetery at the reception center 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Graveside service Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Carter Fruge was born March 26, 1950 in Pittsburgh. PA. Died November 14, 2019 at her home in Denham Springs, LA surrounded by her family at the age of 69. Married to Russell Fruge April 5, 1980. She is survived by her husband, their son Troy E. Holden married to Amanda Knight Holden, grandsons Tristan James Holden age 13 and Ty Louis Holden age 10, her brother Steve Carter and wife Jane Carter. She graduated from Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge, LA class of 1968 and Southeastern Louisiana University class of 1973. Janice began her professional career in a teaching position in St. Mary Parish. She was later recruited to work at the Louisiana Department of Education and successfully worked in conjunction with parent groups, school systems and other state agencies on behalf of students with physical, mental and/or emotional challenges until her retirement in 2015. Some of the programs she championed during her work at the DOE were GUMBO (Games Uniting Mind and Body), APE (Adapted Physical Education), expanding Medicaid for children in schools, access to School Nurses and a coordinated multi-agency system of mental health for students in need. She truly was an advocate and pioneer for Louisiana's children who needed it most. Memorial service and reception on Saturday 11/23/19 at 11:00am. Greenoaks Funeral Home & Cemetery at the reception center, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Memorial service starts at 11:00 immediately followed by the graveside ceremony then back to the reception center. The reception ends at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the program that she founded, Louisiana GUMBO Inc., at 2840 Military Highway, Pineville, LA 71360 or online at Louisiana Gumbo, Inc. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory. Janice Carter Fruge was born March 26, 1950 in Pittsburgh. PA. Died November 14, 2019 at her home in Denham Springs, LA surrounded by her family at the age of 69. Married to Russell Fruge April 5, 1980. She is survived by her husband, their son Troy E. Holden married to Amanda Knight Holden, grandsons Tristan James Holden age 13 and Ty Louis Holden age 10, her brother Steve Carter and wife Jane Carter. She graduated from Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge, LA class of 1968 and Southeastern Louisiana University class of 1973. Janice began her professional career in a teaching position in St. Mary Parish. She was later recruited to work at the Louisiana Department of Education and successfully worked in conjunction with parent groups, school systems and other state agencies on behalf of students with physical, mental and/or emotional challenges until her retirement in 2015. Some of the programs she championed during her work at the DOE were GUMBO (Games Uniting Mind and Body), APE (Adapted Physical Education), expanding Medicaid for children in schools, access to School Nurses and a coordinated multi-agency system of mental health for students in need. She truly was an advocate and pioneer for Louisiana's children who needed it most. Memorial service and reception on Saturday 11/23/19 at 11:00am. Greenoaks Funeral Home & Cemetery at the reception center, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Memorial service starts at 11:00 immediately followed by the graveside ceremony then back to the reception center. The reception ends at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the program that she founded, Louisiana GUMBO Inc., at 2840 Military Highway, Pineville, LA 71360 or online at Louisiana Gumbo, Inc. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close