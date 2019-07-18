Janice Harrell, 83, a resident of Clinton, LA, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She is survived by her son, Leslie Allen Harrell; step-son Charles L. (Chuck) Harrell Jr. and wife Tammy of Tennessee; step-son Ernest Phillip Harrell and wife Gwen of St. Helena; step-daughter Teresa Ann Harrell Dupuy and husband Dana of Arkansas and Florida; sister in law Emily Nash; sister in law Christine Harrell; brother Johnnie Payne and wife Teresa of Houghton, LA; step-grandchildren Jessica H. Alford, Rachel H., Aaron Harrell, Alan Dale Harrell, and Stephanie Harrell; niece Liz Bickford Schwander of Hammond; nephew "PeeWee" Bickford of Amite. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Leslie Harrell Sr. and sister in law Audrey Harrell. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 19, 2019