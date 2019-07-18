Janice Harrell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Harrell.
Service Information
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5176
Obituary
Send Flowers

Janice Harrell, 83, a resident of Clinton, LA, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She is survived by her son, Leslie Allen Harrell; step-son Charles L. (Chuck) Harrell Jr. and wife Tammy of Tennessee; step-son Ernest Phillip Harrell and wife Gwen of St. Helena; step-daughter Teresa Ann Harrell Dupuy and husband Dana of Arkansas and Florida; sister in law Emily Nash; sister in law Christine Harrell; brother Johnnie Payne and wife Teresa of Houghton, LA; step-grandchildren Jessica H. Alford, Rachel H., Aaron Harrell, Alan Dale Harrell, and Stephanie Harrell; niece Liz Bickford Schwander of Hammond; nephew "PeeWee" Bickford of Amite. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Leslie Harrell Sr. and sister in law Audrey Harrell. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details