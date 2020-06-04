"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful." 2 Timothy 4:7. Our beautiful, loving Mother, Janice Hebert Marchand Trammell Altazan, passed from this life peacefully at Our House of Respite at the age of 100, having suffered with Alzheimer's for the past decade. We thank our Lord for having her here with us for so many years. She was the Matriarch and spirit of our family and will be missed deeply. She is our rock. Janice was born in Plaquemine, Louisiana where she attended St. John School in its early days. Shortly after school she married Lyman Marchand Jr., and lived the rest of her life as a homemaker, raising children, and welcoming her grandchildren. She was a member of the Addis Volunteer Firemen Women's Auxiliary. She was also a member of the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church choir, Catholic Daughters of America, and was a deeply devout Catholic all her life. If we were to sum up her life it would be service to others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Corrine and Joseph Hebert; husband and father of their six children, Lyman James Marchand; Marvin Mark Marchand, a son who died in infancy; her second husband, Frank Madison (Red) Trammell; and her third husband, Ralph Altazan. Janice was also preceded in death by her fourteen brothers and sisters: Theodore Hebert (Theo) Tullier, Adam D. Hebert (Pope), Gladys Theresa Hebert Eaton, Hubert Blaze Hebert, Margaret Myrle Hebert (infant), Harry John Hebert, Joseph Wallace Hebert, Lawrence Gerald (Bunny)Hebert, Pearl Bernadette Hebert Murden, James Cyril Hebert (J.C.), Josephine Juanita Hebert Thompson (Peach), Douglas Wenceslaus Hebert, John Wendell Hebert (Fatty), and Agnes Carmen Hebert O'Neil (Tiny), and a sister and brother-in-law Rita Marjorie (Margie) Marchand and Anthony Joseph (AJ) Doiron Sr. Janice is survived by her five loving children and their spouses: Lyman (Lonnie) James Marchand, III and wife Carolyn Graham Marchand, Sallye Marchand Troxclair (and her late husband Larry Troxclair Sr.), Susan Marchand Grissom and husband Nickie Grissom, Randall (Rudy) Marchand and wife Gabi Mueller Marchand , Jill Marchand Chustz and husband Jeffrey Chustz. Janice leaves behind 14 grandchildren whom she adored: Larry Troxclair Jr., Crystal Marchand Stutes, Shawna Grissom Gardiner, Michael Marchand, Joshua Rivet, Jeremy Rivet, Christopher Grissom, Whitney Grissom Prudhomme, Kimberly Rivet Bryant, Jansen Rothman Hebert, Mark Marchand, Steven Marchand, Trevor Chustz, and Tyler Chustz. Janice also had 22 beautiful great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Lonnie Marchand, Randall Marchand, Mark Marchand, Jeffrey Chustz, Trevor Chustz, Larry Troxclair Jr. and Michal Marchand. Special love and thanks to the Our House of Respite family and staff. They have loved and taken such special care of Janice for six years and are now like family to all of us. In lieu of flower please donate in Janice's name to the Alzheimer's Association, or a memorial donation to Our House of Respite. A Rite of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 4, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine at 11 a.m., conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park, with a celebration of life planned for a later date. Janice will be remembered for her singing, her smiles, her laughter, her love for life, love for family, love for her dear friends, and her life-long devotion of service to others. "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self control; against such things there is no law." Galatians 5:22-23. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 4, 2020.