Janice Jones, a native of Plaquemine and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 66. Memorial Service Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at Resting Place Funeral Home, 7840 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La 70806; Rev. Jimmy Womack officiating. She is survived by Mother Lou Ethel Robinson, Five Children Kizzy Jones, Kevin Young, Rundy Young, Sonya Young, and David Young, a Sister Albertha Williams, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020