Romans 6:23 "For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord." Janice "Jan" Kelly Caston, age 82, native of Baton Rouge, LA, resident of Slaughter, LA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She is survived by her numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Earnest "Ernie" R. Caston, Jr., parents, Hugh F. Kelly and Katie R. Johnston Kelly, older sisters, Winona K. Bolen and Libby Voyles and her younger sister, Marilyn Sue K. Roberts. Visitation will be on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 9:00 am until service time at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Basil Wicker. Burial to follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Liberty, MS. Jan had a life-long love for her dogs, her daddy's hunting dogs, and those who were the pets of her family and friends. She was predeceased by her dogs, Sonny Boy and Casper and her parakeet, Pretty Baby. She always loved music and singing and learned to strum a guitar while in Junior High School. With her husband, Ernie, they were called of the Lord to serve Him in a gospel music/intercessory prayer ministry. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Slaughter First Baptist Church, PO Box 359, Slaughter, LA 70777.

