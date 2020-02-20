Janice Lewis (1958 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Lewis.
Service Information
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-9534
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Buena Vista Baptist Church
St. James, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Buena Vista Baptist Church
St. James, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Janice Lewis, a resident of St. James passed away on February 12, 2020 at the age of 61. Visiting on February 22 at 9 AM at Buena Vista Baptist Church, St. James until religious services at 12 noon, conducted by Rev. Douglas Pierre. Rev. Dr. Joseph Coleman, Pastor. Interment in the Burton Lane Cemetery. She is survived by a sister Linda Parker, brothers Thomas (Nina) Lewis, Jr. and Kenneth Lewis, a stepsister, 3 stepbrothers, an aunt Genevia Sheppard numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Nellie Mae Ceasar and Thomas Lewis and stepfather Renea Ceasar, Jr. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.