Janice Lockett Williams entered into eternal rest on July 13, 2020 at the age of 69. Survived by her daughters, Rosa (Willie) Jones and Monica W. Green; 1 son, Sidney T. (Veronica) Williams, Sr.; grandchildren, Dimarco Brown, Jasmine Williams, Sidney T. Williams, Jr., Lauren Green, Aaron Williams and Brennan Williams. Visitation Wednesday, July 22, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Larry James officiating. Interment Old Folk Home Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.