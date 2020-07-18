1/1
Janice Lockett Williams
Janice Lockett Williams entered into eternal rest on July 13, 2020 at the age of 69. Survived by her daughters, Rosa (Willie) Jones and Monica W. Green; 1 son, Sidney T. (Veronica) Williams, Sr.; grandchildren, Dimarco Brown, Jasmine Williams, Sidney T. Williams, Jr., Lauren Green, Aaron Williams and Brennan Williams. Visitation Wednesday, July 22, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Larry James officiating. Interment Old Folk Home Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
JUL
22
Service
11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
