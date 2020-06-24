Janice Lorraine Fussell
1942 - 2020
Janice Lorraine Fussell, age 78, passed away early Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born January 18, 1942, in Blond, LA, to Mike Mitchell Fussell and Mabel Fitzgerald Fussell at her family home, "The Old Place." She graduated from Istrouma High School in 1960 and kept in touch with many of her lifelong friends through their monthly Squaw group luncheons. Janice was a realtor in the Greater Baton Rouge area for over 30 years. She excelled in her profession because, like her father, she never met a stranger. Her loves included her grandchildren, traveling with her travel buddies and collecting antiques. Janice is survived by her sons, Jeff Lewis and wife, Karen, Mark Lewis, and Jason Lewis and wife, Marianne; daughter, Holly Braud and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Denice, Martin, Kelli and Keith Lewis, and Christopher and Matthew Slaughter; brother, James Michael Fussell; sister, Kathy Scallan and husband, Raymond; and numerous loving family members. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mabel Fitzgerald Fussell; father, Mike Mitchell Fussell; and stepmother, Norma Varnado Fussell. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. Visitation will resume at Greenoaks on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 9:00AM until the time of funeral services at 10:00AM. Interment and graveside service will follow at JM Fussell Cemetery, 80000 Fitzgerald Church Rd., Covington, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
