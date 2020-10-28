1/1
Janice Marie Doyle Hamilton
1951 - 2020
Janice Marie Doyle Hamilton was born June 25, 1951 in Baton Rouge, La. to the late Asberry Jr. and Katie Brooks Doyle. Janice was a member of McKinley Sr. High School of 1969. Janice was a dedicated employee of LSU Pentagon as a cook until her retirement in 2008. She leaves to cherish her memories, 2 sons Lawrence Victor Hamilton, Jr. (Ura), Montel Jerome Hamilton, Sr. (Jillian), grandchildren Myesha D. Hamilton, Jasmine R. Hamilton, Daryl C. Hamilton, Brent K. Hamilton, Adonis Cotton, Lawrence Victor Hamilton III and Montel J. Hamilton, Jr., Godchild, Deslyn Coleman, sisters Carrie D. Dilworth (Louis), Joyce A. Coleman (Louis), brothers Lawrence Doyle (Sylvia), Gregory Doyle (Linda), Asberry Doyle, III (Sharon). She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter. Celebration of Life Services for Janice Marie Doyle Hamilton will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Now Faith Church of God in Christ, Dr. Patrick Miller, Pastor. Viewing will be from 9-10 am until the hour of service. Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Now Faith Church of God in Christ
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Now Faith Church of God in Christ
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
