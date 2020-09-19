1/1
Janice Marie Evans Ford
Janice Marie Evans Ford was welcomed into heaven on September 13, 2020 at the age of 79. She was a loving friend, devoted daughter and sister, and adored mother. She was predeceased in death by her mother, Margaret Mae Babin Ramsey, of Duplessis and father, Albert Coleman Evans of Carthage, Mississippi. Janice is survived by her son, Jason Brian Ford, of Baton Rouge and brother, Charles Louis Evans, and his wife, Judy, of Afton, Tennessee as well as nephews Mike Evans, David Evans, and nieces Kathy Evans Knight and Christie Guedry Choate, as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews, and by her beloved dog, Maddie. Janice, former co-owner of Cedarcrest Beauty Salon, was a talented self-employed hairdresser for 62 years. Janice was also a former equestrian who loved golf, bowling, card games, car races, walking her dog, cooking, gardening as well as many adventures with her son. Janice will be remembered by many for her infectious laugh and her joyous sense of humor.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
