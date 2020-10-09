1/1
Janice Marie "Dan" Fisher
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Marie Fisher, affectionately known as "Dan" was born January 13, 1961 to Louis "Jack" Fisher and Mary Robinson Fisher. She entered into eternal rest on October 5, 2020 at Lane Regional Medical Center. Janice confessed the Lord as her Savior at an early age and was baptized at New Hope Baptist Church by the late Reverend Thomas N. Phillips. Janice leaves to cherish her precious memories her sisters, Gladys F. Jackson (MacArthur), Shirley F. Knighten, Joyce Fisher, and Evelina Carmena (Richard), one brother Curtis Fisher, Sr. (Sylvia). She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis "Jack" Fisher and Mary R. Fisher, her maternal and paternal grandparents, and other relatives. Visitation at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton, LA 70722, Sunday, October 12, 2020, 5 pm - 7 pm. Funeral service Monday, October 13, 2020 at New Hoped Baptist Church, Hwy .409, Blairstown, LA 70777, 11 am - Noon. Dr. James Melvin Turner, officiating. Due to Covid-19, Mask are mandatory. Funeral service is by invitation only. Interment: Strangers Home Baptist Church Cemetery, Pride, LA 70770. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved