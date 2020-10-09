Janice Marie Fisher, affectionately known as "Dan" was born January 13, 1961 to Louis "Jack" Fisher and Mary Robinson Fisher. She entered into eternal rest on October 5, 2020 at Lane Regional Medical Center. Janice confessed the Lord as her Savior at an early age and was baptized at New Hope Baptist Church by the late Reverend Thomas N. Phillips. Janice leaves to cherish her precious memories her sisters, Gladys F. Jackson (MacArthur), Shirley F. Knighten, Joyce Fisher, and Evelina Carmena (Richard), one brother Curtis Fisher, Sr. (Sylvia). She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis "Jack" Fisher and Mary R. Fisher, her maternal and paternal grandparents, and other relatives. Visitation at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton, LA 70722, Sunday, October 12, 2020, 5 pm - 7 pm. Funeral service Monday, October 13, 2020 at New Hoped Baptist Church, Hwy .409, Blairstown, LA 70777, 11 am - Noon. Dr. James Melvin Turner, officiating. Due to Covid-19, Mask are mandatory. Funeral service is by invitation only. Interment: Strangers Home Baptist Church Cemetery, Pride, LA 70770. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

