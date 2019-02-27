Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Marie Hines. View Sign

Janice Marie Hines passed away February 10, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. She was born April 30, 1959, in Memphis, TN, to Willard and Mitchell Hines who preceded her in death. Janice graduated from Corinth High School and received a B.S. degree from the University of Mississippi followed by a Masters of Social Work from the University of Southern Mississippi. She is survived by her brother Billy Hines and sisters Kathy Strachan, Nell Hines, and Judy Hines Benjamin. Following cremation, Janice's New Orleans family and friends gathered in her memory. A celebration of Janice's life will follow in March for her Corinth, MS, family and friends. Anyone wishing to honor Janice's memory should donate to St. Jude's in Memphis, TN, or a . Arrangements by Church Funeral Services and Crematory

