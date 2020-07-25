1/
Janice Marie Lathan
Janice Marie Lathan entered into eternal rest July 19, 2020 at the age of 64. Survived by her husband, Roy Lathan; daughters; Tatanisha, Evelyn (Michael), Ashley (Terrance) and Breanna; a host of sisters, brothers and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph "Kirby" and Eula Manchester, and son Averis Terrell Manchester. Visitation, July 28, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Kelvin Morris, officiating. Interment Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Lakeland, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
JUL
28
Service
11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
