Janice Marie Lathan entered into eternal rest July 19, 2020 at the age of 64. Survived by her husband, Roy Lathan; daughters; Tatanisha, Evelyn (Michael), Ashley (Terrance) and Breanna; a host of sisters, brothers and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph "Kirby" and Eula Manchester, and son Averis Terrell Manchester. Visitation, July 28, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Kelvin Morris, officiating. Interment Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Lakeland, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.