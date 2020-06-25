Janice Marie "Rhee" Spears, a native of Ethel, LA, and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the age of 64. Janice was a 1975 graduate of Clinton High School. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Rumon Spears, Baton Rouge, LA; Mother Luegnia M. Davis, Clinton, La; Daughter Tomeka Spears (Charles 'Vic" Monroe), Baton Rouge, LA; Grandchildren Marquis Brown, Shanaiya Brown, Ta'Myria Richardson, and Makayla Spears, Baton Rouge, LA; Sisters, Barbara Davis, Patricia Davis Sims (Terrence), and Brenda Sims Watson (John), Clinton, LA. Janice was preceded in death by her father Walter Thomas, maternal grandparents, James and Lillian Matthews, paternal grandparents, Wilbert and Bertha Thomas, and sister, Irma Matthews Anderson. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020, at Richardson Funeral Home Clinton, LA, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 10:00 am until the start of religious services at 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 1743 Convention Street Baton Rouge, LA. Internment in Beech Grove Baptist Cemetery, 8159 Hwy 961 Clinton, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton.

