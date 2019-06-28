Janice McDaniel Landry (Carrigan) went home to be with Jesus Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born July 11, 1940 in Kentwood, La. a resident of Baton Rouge. She was a member of Lanier Baptist Church, enjoyed attending Bible studies and visiting with friends. She was an office manager by trade. Surviving are her children, a daughter, Lisa (JL Zini) and a son, Vonnie Landry. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, Jeanette Clark, Jennifer Landry, Paul Landry, their mother Gwen Landry, Matthew Dietel, Leanne Paul, their father Curtis Dietel, Dylan Townsend, Kailynn Lord, Gabbie Dietel, Jaxan Dietel, Madi Dietel, Taedynn Dietel, Gaige Clark, Raelee Clark, Kirstin Landry, Gavin Durand, Christian Landry, Lucius Landry, numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Preceded in death by her husbands George (Bolo) Landry, Catfish Bill Carrigan, parents Edward and Della McDaniel, brothers E.P. McDaniel, Donald McDaniel, grandson Patrick Dietel and a great granddaughter Jaidynn Dietel. A celebration of her life will take place Monday July 1, 2019. Greenlaw Baptist Church, Kentwood, La. at 2:00pm. Visitation from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Burial service to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Pallbearers are Matthew Dietel, Dylan Townsend, Bill Sellers, Joey Paul, Don McDaniel, Nathan McDaniel and Donald McDaniel. A special thanks for a great caregiver Rachael Mason, nurse Lori Turpin and Halcyon Hospice of Georgia.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 1, 2019