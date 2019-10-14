Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Naquin Cropper. View Sign Service Information Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux 821 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux , LA 70301 (985)-447-9041 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:15 AM St. Anne Catholic Church Napoleonville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 AM St. Anne Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Naquin Cropper, born July 15, 1944, a native of Napoleonville, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019. A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville, Louisiana from 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:15am. The burial will follow on the grounds of St. Anne Cemetery. She is survived by her sons, Brian Cropper and Devin Cropper (Kelli); sisters, Della Faye Naquin Clement (Daniel) and Phyllis Naquin Shugars; two grandchildren, Daniel Cropper and Devyn Cropper; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis A. Naquin; her mother, Antoinette Vitale Naquin; and her brother, James A. "Jimmy" Naquin. Besides being an awesome mother, she was a devout Catholic, and was a kind and sweet lady who was thoughtful and generous and would help you in anyways she could. When she moved to Baton Rouge, she worked and retired from The State of Louisiana. She enjoyed going to Las Vegas whenever her health allowed to visit her sister. She was artistic and creative and could draw very well, a talent she inherited from her father. She loved to dance and loved the oldies. She had many beautiful and lovely friends who were there for her always. She will be missed by many family and friends alike, and may she Rest in Peace and May Perpetual Light shine upon her. Flowers or donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

