Or Copy this URL to Share

Janice Powers Hubbard, 64, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Austell, Georgia. She is survived by her husband, Dwight L. Hubbard, and was predeceased by her father and mother, Orange and Shirley Powers, and brothers, Orange Jr., Edward Sr., and James Powers. Graveside services will be performed at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12 noon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store