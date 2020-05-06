Janice Rayhill Wampold, 80, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born July 1, 1939 in Washington, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Dullie Baldwin Rayhill. "Mom" was a very loving, caring mother, grandmother and friend. She loved all animals especially her two dogs. She was truly a beautiful lady in every way. She is survived by her three daughters Leslie Corry (Michael) of Lafayette, Elizabeth Helm (William) and Susanne Wampold both of Baton Rouge. Two stepsons Mike and Britt Wampold of Baton Rouge. Eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A sister, Joyce Vietz and brother, Donnie Rayhill. She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Brian Wampold and her brother, James Rayhill. Services will be held privately. Family and friends are encouraged to send condolences and share memories online. Jan will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.rabenhorst.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Baton Rouge Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 7, 2020.