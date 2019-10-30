Janice Reeves, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the age of 64. Janice was a graduate of Istrouma High School and until retirement was employed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab as a Fingerprint Expert. She is preceded in death by parents, Lois Brian Reeves and William T. Reeves, Sr.; brother, Mark D. Reeves; and grandparents. She is survived by brother William T. Reeves, Jr. and wife, Pat, of Baton Rouge and nieces, Alanna, Wendy, Brandi, Nicole, and Michelle. A private graveside service for family and close friends will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Patterson Cemetery. Since Janice loved her dachshund "babies" so very much, we ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local animal rescue shelter.