Janice Rushing "Jan Jan" Routon died on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was 69 years old and was retired from Bruce Foods. Memorial visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm with a 7pm Memorial Service conducted by Rev. Steve Leonard. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Tommy Routon. 5 daughters 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Camillia Rushing, father, Alvin Rushing and a brother, Gerald Rushing. Share sympathies, memories and condolences at CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 24, 2019