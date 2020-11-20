1/1
Janice S. Allen
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice S. Allen, 84, of Addis, La. formerly of Lock Haven, Pa. passed away on November 15, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La. She was born on October 13, 1936 in Washington D.C. and was the daughter of the late Nicholas W. and Leona H. Smith of Glenn Echo Heights, Md. She was preceded in death by her husband William H. Allen. She was a graduate of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and was working at Dean K. Wetzler Jr Funeral Home before her retirement. She had also worked at the Army Map Service as a Cartographic Draftsman and at Piper Aircraft Corp. Janice had been a member of the Officer's Wives Club, the Clinton County Herb Guild, the Women's Christian Luncheon, Senior Circle, and the Clinton County Fair Association. Janice is survived by two children Tracey D. Allen of Addis, La. and Greg P. (Eavanne) Allen of Bethersden, Kent England, six grandchildren Morgan M. Vosburg, Nicholas A. (Angelle) Vosburg, James R. Allen, Jonathan W. Allen, Patrick C. Allen and Caleb M. Allen, two great-grandchildren: Blake E. Alleman and Kerry E. Vosburg, one sister, Suzanne (Jack) S. Timmons and a brother, the late Michael L. Smith. A funeral service honoring her life will be held at noon on November 23, 2020 at the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church, 109 Main St., Mill Hall, Pa. Interment will follow. Friends will be received two hours prior to the start of the service. Since Janice was known to be a fun-loving person, please consider wearing something "Janice-style" to celebrate her life. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 Main St., Mill Hall, Pa. Many thanks to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge and her friends Sharon Stover and Dean Wetzler, Jr. for their support during this difficult time. Online condolences can be made at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dean Wetzler Jr Funeral Home
320 Main St
Mill Hall, PA 17751
(570) 726-4991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved