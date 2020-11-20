Janice S. Allen, 84, of Addis, La. formerly of Lock Haven, Pa. passed away on November 15, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La. She was born on October 13, 1936 in Washington D.C. and was the daughter of the late Nicholas W. and Leona H. Smith of Glenn Echo Heights, Md. She was preceded in death by her husband William H. Allen. She was a graduate of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and was working at Dean K. Wetzler Jr Funeral Home before her retirement. She had also worked at the Army Map Service as a Cartographic Draftsman and at Piper Aircraft Corp. Janice had been a member of the Officer's Wives Club, the Clinton County Herb Guild, the Women's Christian Luncheon, Senior Circle, and the Clinton County Fair Association. Janice is survived by two children Tracey D. Allen of Addis, La. and Greg P. (Eavanne) Allen of Bethersden, Kent England, six grandchildren Morgan M. Vosburg, Nicholas A. (Angelle) Vosburg, James R. Allen, Jonathan W. Allen, Patrick C. Allen and Caleb M. Allen, two great-grandchildren: Blake E. Alleman and Kerry E. Vosburg, one sister, Suzanne (Jack) S. Timmons and a brother, the late Michael L. Smith. A funeral service honoring her life will be held at noon on November 23, 2020 at the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church, 109 Main St., Mill Hall, Pa. Interment will follow. Friends will be received two hours prior to the start of the service. Since Janice was known to be a fun-loving person, please consider wearing something "Janice-style" to celebrate her life. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 Main St., Mill Hall, Pa. Many thanks to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge and her friends Sharon Stover and Dean Wetzler, Jr. for their support during this difficult time. Online condolences can be made at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.org.