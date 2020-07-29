Janice Thomas Crain passed away on July 24, 2020 in Prairieville, La. She was 54 years old and a resident of Prairieville, La. and a native of Bethel Park, Pa. Visitation will be Friday July 31, 2020 from 9 am until service at 11 am at Christ Community Church, 26574 Juban Rd, Denham Springs, La. Conducted by Pastor Willis Easley. Burial will be at 2 pm in Oak Lane Memorial Park, 15304 Hwy 73, Prairieville, La. She is survived by her husband, Glen Crain; Mother, Mary Ann Thomas; Daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Crain; Son, Ron Austin Crain; Sisters, Susan Beck(James) and Beth Ann Klotz (Alan); Niece, Sarah and nephew, Jeremy; Granddaughter, Cambrie Lindsay; Mother-in-Law, Kathryn Crain; Sister-in-Law, Linda Crain McGaughey(Wally) and numerous other nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Ronald Thomas and son, Christian Alan Crain. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Glen Crain. Arrangements by McLin & Manley Funeral Home. (225) 755-9757, www.mclinfuneralhome.com.