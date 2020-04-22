"For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith". 2 Timothy 4:6-7. Janice Williams Johnson, born on January 2, 1937 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, affectionately known as "Geneva", went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. She was a pillar in her community as an educator and servant, her doors were always open. She was a graduate of Southern University Laboratory School and received her Bachelor Degree in Education from Southern University and A&M College. She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Gary Johnson, Roosevetta Johnson and Wakita Johnson; grandchildren, Johneisha (Nicodemus) Victor and Christopher Johnson; great-grandchildren, Aubrielle and Liliana Victor; special family friends, Anita Sims and Floyd Allen, Sr.; and a host of other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Roosevelt Johnson, and her loving parents Thomas D. Williams and Caryleaner Adams Williams. Special thanks to her Renew Church family, medical staff and providers who cared for her in her time of need. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association in her name. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.