Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge , LA 70815
(225)-399-4352
Visitation
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
11441 Goodwood Blvd.
Baton Rouge , LA
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
11441 Goodwood Blvd.
Baton Rouge , LA
Obituary

Janie Clifford Palmer Dobbins passed away on September 3, 2019 at the age of 91. Her blessed soul has moved on to join her husband of 61 years, Grover Dobbins, who passed away in March 2018. She will be remembered for her traditional Southern manners and tough spirit - molded by her upbringing during the Great Depression and the war while on the family farm near Minden, LA, where she was born on August 25, 1928. The proud Valedictorian of Doyline High School, she earned her B.S. in Chemistry from Northwestern Louisiana University while a member of Tri Sigma sorority. She married Grover on April 21, 1957 and moved with him to Baton Rouge. She kept busy as a full-time homemaker while running three athletic boys around. She maintained law and order, and didn't always ""wait until father came home."" (We wish she had.) She was the daughter of John and Falera Palmer, and was the youngest among her sisters Lera, Inez, Lucy, Margie and Juanita, all louder than the next. She especially cherished her beloved brother Buddy, lost at a young age. She loved to recall the day Bonnie & Clyde stopped at their roadside diner. She is survived by her children and their families: Mark & Laura, Marisa & Kyle Dobbins of Houston, Marty & Raquel, Natasha & Ethan Dobbins of Miami, and Matthew & Danette, Kathryn and Sarah Dobbins and great granddaughter Ariella Rose of Slidell. In retirement, Grover and Janie enjoyed many adventures overseas, especially with their dear friend Fr. Frank Uter. She loved kids, traveling, gardening, dining experiences and cooking (especially for our hungry teammates), NSU and LSU. By request, she sends her love to Margaret, Alida, Josie, Shirley, Janis, Beth, Susan and Lynn, and our many teammates. To her living nephews and nieces Palmer, Susan, Nancy, Elizabeth, Barbara, Louise, and Christine - she loved you so. Through all of those mentioned here, and many more, she accumulated an overflowing treasure chest of memories. We are forever grateful to you and to her. Visitation will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge on Monday, September 9 at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated by Fr. Uter at 11:00, then burial at Greenoaks Cemetery. She loved flowers, but if you wish, she would have loved donations to St. Thomas More Catholic Church 11441 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 and/or Northwestern State University Alumni Association 535 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71497.

