Janie Fearheiley Sutton passed away on January 7, 2020 at age 51 in Arl. TX after a lengthy illness. She attended Dutchtown and East Ascension High School. She is survived by her mother, Lorraine Fearheiley; brother, Brent Fearheiley; husband, John Sutton; daughter, Jasmine Sutton; and granddaughter, Jazlyn Sutton. Preceded in death by father, Mark Fearheiley; 2 sisters, Teena Fearheiley and Amy Fearheiley. Ashes will be entombed on March 16, 2020 at 10:00 am in Hope Haven Mausoleum in Prairieville. Friends are welcome to attend.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020
