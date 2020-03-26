Janie Rea Stone Cherco was granted her angel wings on Sunday, March 22, 2020, she was 88 years old. Born on August 9, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois she was a long term resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Dancing and music lit up her soul. She loved sharing the connection of music with her family. Proceeded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Edna Stone, her husband, Frank Anthony Cherco and son, Steven Michael Cherco. Survived by her 3 daughters and son in-laws and 1 daughter in-law, Rachel Cherco, Cathi and Rusty Wartman, Tami and Karl Griffin and Marla Cherco. Grandchildren Chandler, Courtney, Cody, Jolie', Autumn and Grant and 10 great grandchildren. Brother and sister in-law Bernie and Mitzie Stone. In keeping with the wishes of Jane, there will be no funeral service. She graciously donated her body to science for further research. A huge thank you to the hospice nurse, funeral home and coroners office for being so supportive during this sensitive time right now. Many prayers for all of you.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020