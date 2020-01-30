Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janis J. 'Jan' Nettles. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church 2200 Rue Denise Hammond , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church 2200 Rue Denise Hammond , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janis Orile Johnston Nettles, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday, January 29th at the age of 79. Jan was born on March 13, 1940 in Franklinton, Louisiana and was the daughter of Clyde Henry and Margaret Ambler Johnston. She was a graduate of Denham Springs High School and continued her education beginning at Louisiana Tech University and then completing it at Southeastern Louisiana University with a major in Elementary Education. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Hammond. Jan worked alongside her husband, Gordon Nettles, in their businesses they ran together. After they retired, Jan and Gordon traveled the world in a motorhome. Her whole life was devoted to her family, loved ones and serving others. Surviving members of her family are her husband of 57 years, Gordon Bennett Nettles; Son and Daughter-in-law, Gordon Brian and Sara Nettles; Son and Daughter-in-law, Mark Bennett and Emilie Nettles; Grandson, Lawson Nettles; Granddaughter, Gabrielle Nettles; Also McKay, Christian, Justin, Anna and Emma; Dear and Special Friends, Susan Battle Cox and Beth Lafargue; Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, and wonderful, loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Clyde and Richard Johnston. Friends will be received on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Memorial Service at First United Methodist Church in Hammond will begin. Memorial Contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Hammond; 2200 Rue Denise in Hammond, LA 70403. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020

