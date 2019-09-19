Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janis Meyer Lasseigne. View Sign Service Information Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux 821 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux , LA 70301 (985)-447-9041 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux 821 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux , LA 70301 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Joseph Co-Cathedral 721 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Co-Cathedral 721 Canal Blvd Thibodaux , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janis Meyer Lasseigne, 86, a native and lifetime resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Gonzales, Louisiana. Visitations will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 4-7 p.m. at Landry's Funeral Home, 821 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux and on Monday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, 721 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux with Rev. Charles Perkins presiding. A private interment will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux. Janis was born on July 23, 1933, to Alonzo C. Meyer and Mildred Taylor Meyer. She married Charles "C. Alan" Lasseigne of Shreveport, Louisiana, on Aug. 27, 1955, in Thibodaux. Together, they had four children. Janis first attended Francis T. Nicholls Junior College and graduated from Louisiana State University (LSU) in 1954 and from LSU Law School in 1969. She worked at KTIB radio station and for various publications, including the Lafourche Comet founded in 1889 by her grandfather John B. Taylor. Janis also worked in a private law practice with her husband, was assistant director for the Office of Community Acton in Thibodaux, taught as a professor of research and writing at the LSU Law Center, and served as law clerk for various levels of the Louisiana courts for more than 30 years, retiring in 2011 as a research attorney with the Louisiana Supreme Court. Janis was a long-standing, active member of the Hermanas Club in Thibodaux for 63 of the club's 64-year history. She was a charter member of the Thibodaux Playhouse and a member of the Lafourche Heritage Society and Thibodaux Music Club. She also authored several historical publications about life in Thibodaux. Janis is survived by her children Charles A. Lasseigne, Jr. of Thibodaux, Christine "Chris" Lasseigne Crow (Brian) of Gonzales, David "Glenn" Lasseigne (Elizabeth "Liz" Levin) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Jan Lasseigne Heath of Coleman, Texas; grandchildren Jennifer Katzman of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Suzanne Lasseigne (fiancé Austin Bryant) of Virginia Beach, Nicole Heath Bender (Bryce) of Grapevine, Texas, Gary A. Heath (Krista Phillips) of Cross Plains, Texas, and Jason D. Lasseigne (Nicole Velez) of Virginia Beach; great grandchildren Grayson A. and Kenna Dee Heath and Niko Lasseigne; and brother John A. Meyer of Thibodaux. Janis is preceded in death by her husband C. Alan Lasseigne, son-in-law William D. Heath, and parents Alonzo C. Meyer and Mildred Taylor Meyer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to E. D. White Catholic High School or to . Janis is preceded in death by her husband C. Alan Lasseigne, son-in-law William D. Heath, and parents Alonzo C. Meyer and Mildred Taylor Meyer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to E. D. White Catholic High School or to . Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com ; Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019 