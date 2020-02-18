Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janith Ann Beadle. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Greenoaks Memorial Park Funeral service 11:00 AM Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Janith Ann Beadle passed away peacefully February 17, 2020. She was born January 27, 1942 to Leo Frank Devall and Margie Nell Watson Devall. Janith was a long-time member of Jefferson Baptist Church, served in the nursery for many years and was very close to her church family. She will be missed and remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Janith is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her three children, Charles Keith Beadle, Jr. (Rhonda), Kenneth D. Beadle (Mary), and Kimberly Beadle Broussard; sisters, Jackie Aull (Hots), Cathy Efferson (James); brother, Donald G. Devall; grandchildren, Rheagan, Carrie, Taylor, Kyle, Connor, Michael, Matthew and Travis and 7 great-grandchildren. The pallbearers will include Kyle and Connor Beadle, Michael and Matthew Mayard, Travis Broussard and Houston Pamplin. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am in the Chapel. The internment will immediately follow in Greenoaks Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at The Hospice of Baton Rouge and the Butterfly Wing unit for their compassion and care. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020

