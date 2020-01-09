Jannie Batiste

Service Information
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-9534
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Greater Bethesda Baptist Church
White Castle, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Dorseyville, LA
Jannie Batiste, 65, passed away on January 2, 2020. She was a native of White Castle, LA. She is survived by her Children Erick, El-Rico (Kristine-Kate), and Ericka Batiste. Brothers George Gray, Leon (Jenifer), and John (Lucille) Batieste. Sisters Lucy Smith and Hazel (Larry) Gaines. One great Aunt, Alice Tucker. 4 Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation services will be at Greater Bethesda Baptist Church in White Castle on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6-9 pm. Funeral Services are Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Church in Dorseyville, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
