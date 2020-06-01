Japonika R. Bell
Japonika R. Bell entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday, May 28, 2020, following brief illness. She was 29 years old; graduate of Belaire High School; Sales Associate at Old Navy; and was a free spirit who loved photography, music, outside sports and her family. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 9:00 am until 10:45 am; due to restrictions of Covid-19, family will have an invitation only service; her service will be viewed live stream on FB Live via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 11:00 am; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her father, Rodney Criss; maternal grandmother who adopted and reared her, Henrietta Bell; host of other relatives; preceded in death by her mother Janice Bell Ealy; step-father, Eddie Ealy.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.
